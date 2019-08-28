Four children drowned in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymaar

KARACHI: Four children were drowned in a pothole, filled with water, in Gulshan-e-Maymaar area of the metropolis, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per initial reports, the children, whose age is said to be between 8 to 10 years, were playing with the water when they slipped inside the pothole.

Rescue sources said that two of the boys has died in the incident while the other two are in a critical condition.

The dead bodies and other two minors have been shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

On Aug 16, four children were drowned while taking bath in the rainwater pond in Kari Wla area of Faisalabad.

The police officials said that the children may have jumped in the pond without judging its depth. After sensing danger, they cried out for help, and then the local people fished out the boys from the pond, police added.

Two of the boys died on the spot while rest of the two were pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, police said.

