Foundation stone of Pakistan’s first children heart hospital laid in Lahore  

LAHORE: The foundation stone of Pakistan’s first hospital dedicated to congenital heart defects (CHD) among children has been laid in Lahore on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the groundbreaking ceremony of the hospital and research institute was held at a private university in Lahore today.

Former test cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed, Test captain Azhar Ali, Abid Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, renowned political and social personalities were present in the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Pakistan cricket team chief selector Misbahul Haq urged the people to donate generously for the hospital. He said that the patients would be given free-of-cost treatment at the hospital.

Earlier on September 11, the Balochistan government had begun the construction work of its first cancer hospital at the spare land on the premises of Quetta’s Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Hospital.

The construction of the special facility for cancer patients will be completed at Quetta’s Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Hospital within two years.

The spokesperson of the provincial health department had said that the government had decided to use the spare land of Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Hospital in Quetta for the establishment of the province’s first cancer hospital.

