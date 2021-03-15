Children under age of 13 years infected with coronavirus in Mirpur

MIRPUR: Three children between the ages of 10 to 13 years have been infected with the coronavirus in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), confirmed by the district health officer on Monday.

So far, 27 people have been confirmed with the COVID-19 in Mirpur and 18 in Bhimber, said the DHO and added that more than 100 people have lost their lives while battling with the deadly virus, so far.

Terming the new variant of the coronavirus deadlier that is affected children as well as adults, he urged people to exercise all precautions, wear masks and not go out unnecessarily.

Earlier, educational institutes and public transport in Mirpur reopened after closure of two weeks, after alarming spike in coronavirus cases.

New variant of coronavirus may be more able to infect children

All educational institutions, public transport and other religious, political, social and sports activities were banned by the deputy commissioner Mirpur on March 1.

The standard operating procedures (SOPs) are being followed in the school to avoid the threat of the virus spread. Meanwhile, the marriage halls, political and religious gatherings will remain banned for 15 more days.

