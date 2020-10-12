Two minors ‘rescued’ by extended family from torturing couple

FAISALABAD: Highlighting an extremely distressing streak, the Saddar Police lodged a complaint on Monday against a father and stepmother for meting out torture on two children for ‘a month’, ARY News reported.

The aunt of the kids reached out to police after the couple kept the children ‘hostage’ for over a month and ‘abused’ them both physically and mentally.

Shazia, the paternal aunt of 13-year-old Umm e Habiba and 12-year-old Ali Raza, claimed that the kids had been in locked inside a room for a month by her brother Shahid and his new wife Salma.

The sources within the family ‘divulged’ that the couple in their Ahmed Nagar house in Faisalabad kept the children locked in and tortured them by means of electrocution and physical assault.

They said that one of the victims Umm e Habiba alleged the stepmother Salma of coercing her into ‘immoral activities’ which she stated in her complaint to the police. However, The SHO of Saddar Police Station, according to the extended family of the victims, refused to accept the original complaints and scrapped those allegations from the complaint favouring the suspects.

They said the police tore apart the original complaint submitted by the victims’ aunt and made them rewrite the complaint, one without original claims.

According to the family, the police allegedly colluded with the suspects and intentionally lodged a case with rather softer charges to benefit the suspects and said that it has been over two days since the complaint but the suspects still roamed free.

