Alleged murderer of two minor sons says she was given directives in dream

LAHORE: The arrested alleged murderer of her two minor children told Saturday in the initial statement given to the police that she was instructed to execute them in her dream, ARY News reported.

The police confirmed to the media according to the available details that the mother, Najma Bibi, who allegedly killed her two sons told the police she was given directives to mete out the killings in her dreams.

She was going to kill her three-year-old daughter as well but their uncle showed up in time and saved her, police said.

The mother said I was directed to kill the children and then commit suicide, according to her first statement to police.

While the father of these children was not at home when the execution of the children were carried out, further investigation in the matter is underway by the police.

READ: Mother kills two of her children in Lahore

It was earlier today reported that in a tragic incident, a woman killed her two children in Lahore for an unknown reason.

The incident was reported near Lahore’s Gulshan Hayyat Park, where a woman named Najma, strangulated her two sons to death.

The deceased children were identified as eight-year-old Talha and Bilal, 12 years old. After killing her children, the woman also injured herself with a sharp blade. The woman was rushed to a nearby medical facility by the neighbours. Getting the information, police arrested Najma from the hospital. The cause behind the killings could not be ascertained. The police are investigating the matter.

