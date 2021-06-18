Man arrested for raping, blackmailing children in Karachi

KARACHI: A rape suspect has been arrested by police officials over his alleged involvement in child abuse and blackmailing them via videos in Karachi’s Qayyumabad area, ARY News reported on Friday.

Police arrested the suspected man who had allegedly raped a child in Karachi’s Qayyumabad area. The local residents had allegedly caught him while raping a boy and tortured him on the scene.

A case was registered against the accused at the Defence police station and he was shifted to the hospital for medical examination.

Police told the media that the accused is associated with a political party who used to threaten people by showing them photos of him along with political personalities. Police added that the accused was involved in filming the rape videos of children for blackmailing them.

It emerged that the accused was affiliated with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). A PTI Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Raja Azhar said in a statement that there is no place for criminal persons in the political party.

The PTI lawmaker has immediately suspended the party membership of the accused.

Earlier in the day, a court sent a man accused of raping a teenage girl at an orphanage in Karachi to jail on judicial remand. The police produced Mehdi Hasan before the court on completion of his physical remand.

The court was informed that the victim girl’s statement has been recorded by a lady judge. The court sent the accused to jail and directed the investigation officer to submit a progress report on the next hearing.

The police said Mehdi Hasan, an employee at the orphanage located on Kashmir Road, subjected the 16-year-old girl to sexual abuse.

A first information report (FIR) of the crime had been registered at Jamshed Town police station on the complaint of her aunt, they added.

The complainant said her niece had been living at the orphanage since her parents died 10 years ago. She went to meet her on June 13 when she narrated her ordeal to her, the aunt added. She said the man called the girl inside her office on May 26 and sexually abused her.

