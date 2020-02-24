Children escape unhurt as school van catches fire in Karachi

KARACHI: A school van was gutted in a fire in Karachi’s Kaneez Fatima Society on Monday. However, no injuries or loss of life was reported.

Local police said more than 12 children were present inside the vehicle when it caught fire.

They remained unhurt as they were disembarked safely in no time, the police said, adding the blaze destroyed the van completely.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Initial probe points to a short circuit as a probable cause of the incident.

Meanwhile, the Sachal police took the driver of the van into custody and launched a probe into the matter.

Comments

comments