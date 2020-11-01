SAHIWAL: Two children were set on fire in Sahiwal area of the Punjab province over a petty dispute on Sunday, resulting in severe burn wounds, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the incident occurred within the remits of Farid Town police station, where a brawl erupted between two groups of children, which further led to the involvement of elders from one side, who set the children of the other side on fire.

The locals, however, intervened into the matter and doused the fire to rescue the children.

The father of the victims blamed the son of the landlord, Mohsin, for allegedly setting his son and daughter on fire with the help of his other accomplices.

“Fortunately, the locals intervened and doused the fire to rescue both of them, who had sustained burn wounds at their shoulders,” he said while further claiming that he was receiving threats over pursuing the case.

He further claimed that the police was even not registering an FIR into the incident.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab took notice of the incident aired on ARY NEWS and directed the concerned authorities to take strict action against the culprits.

Soon after their directives, the police arrested the accused allegedly involved in the case and registered an FIR against him.

