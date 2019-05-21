Chilies, boiling water poured on 10-year-old maid in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: A 10-year-old housemaid was subjected to brutal torture in Gujranwala, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The minor maid, Jina karamat said that she was poured on boiling water and sprinkled chilies on her wounds by her mistress over mistakenly smashing a plate in WAPDA town, area of Gujranwala.

She said that her mistress, Uzma also chopped off her hair as a punishment. Later, her mistress dropped the minor maid near her house in a critical condition.

Her parents shifted the minor Jina to Lahore hospital for treatment where her condition was said to be out of danger.

Gujranwala Saddar police confirmed the torture incident and added that they were conducting raids to arrest the mistress. The officials said that Uzma managed to escape from her house after the incident.

Read More: Video shows DHA woman brutally torturing underage maid

Earlier on April 5, another incident of brutal torture on maid had unearthed in a horrific video that showed an unidentified woman beating a young girl inside a house.

Later, residents of adjacent houses had recorded the video from the roof top, showing a woman mercilessly torturing a young girl, reportedly a maid, aged between 10-11 years at back alley.

The unlucky girl could be heard of screaming for help, “Mummy! Save me.” The incident had been reported from a posh, Gizri neighbourhood in Defence area of the metropolis.

Comments

comments