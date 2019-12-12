China to provide more opportunities for Pakistani goods to access its market

ISLAMABAD: China will provide more opportunities for Pakistani goods to access its market under the second phase of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement.

This was stated by Minister Counsellor in the Economic and Commercial Office of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, Dr. Wang Zhihua, while talking to China Economic Net, Radio Pakistan reported.

Mr. Zhihua said the Free Trade Agreement Phase-II is a critical initiative to strengthen trade liberalization and deepen the all-weather strategic partnership between the two countries.

Under the second phase of the Agreement, the tariff concession on goods will be implemented from 1st of next month.

The objectives of free trade agreement between both the countries, include integration of respective economies of Pakistan and China for mutual benefits. It also comprises providing a predictable investment regime in the services sector especially in infrastructure, computer & related services, educational services, research and development, tourism, sporting services and environmental services like sewage and cleaning services.

The accord also facilitates joint ventures to build the capacity of domestic service suppliers, transfer of technology and creation of new jobs in Pakistan.

