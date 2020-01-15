ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing and Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Chairman Abrar ul Haq on Tuesday agreed to set up China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Youth (CAPY) forum, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The forum aims to bring young people from the three countries on a single platform and provide them with an opportunity to learn from each other’s experiences as well as present their ideas and concerns.

Ambassador Yao Jing visited the PRCS National Headquarters and held a meeting with Chairman Abrar ul Haq. During the meeting, both discussed ways and means to enhance collaboration between PRCS and the Red Cross Society of China.

Ambassador Yao Jing said Pakistan and China are friends for long and the bilateral relationship has entered into a new phase now, with the addition of social sector cooperation and human development projects in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. He said the economic cooperation between Pakistan and China is fast turning into people-to-people collaboration.

The ambassador said the proposed forum will not only help boost people-to-people contacts between the regional countries but also prove as a platform for volunteer training and skill development of the youth in order to make them skilled and useful citizens of the society. He said the Chinese embassy is ready to offer maximum support to the PRCS in youth development, health sector, climate change and ambulance service.

PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq hailed the contribution of the government and the people of China in overall development and progress of Pakistan.

He said that China recently provided massive financial support for the victims of Balochistan rainfall and Mirpur earthquake adding that the Chinese assistance and support is an asset to the people of Pakistan.

Abrar expressed hope that the cooperation between PRCS and the Red Cross Society of China will grow in the times to come.

