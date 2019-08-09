China assures Pakistan of support on Kashmir at UN Security Council

BEIJING: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Friday Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi endorsed Pakistan’s stance on India’s unilateral decision to revoke Article 370 of its constitution that stripped held Kashmir of its autonomous status.

Talking to media after meeting his Chinese counterpart here, he said he apprised the former about Pakistan’s concern on the recent developments arising out of India’s annexation of held Kashmir.

“The Chinese foreign minister endorsed our viewpoint on the Indian unilateral step,” he said.

He added Beijing will issue a formal statement, endorsing Islamabad’s stance on the matter.

“China once again proved itself to be Pakistan’s reliable friend,” the foreign minister said.

He said China agreed that the Indian step to revoke the occupied region’s status is a unilateral decision, which has endangered regional peace.

“The Chinese foreign minister agreed that occupied Kashmir was and remains a dispute which ought to be settled under the UN resolutions,” he said, adding China desires that the issue should be resolved by peaceful means.

FM Qureshi feared that India might unleash atrocities after lifting a curfew in the disputed territory.

He added there might be bloodshed as a result of people’s reaction to the Indian move once the curfew is lifted.

He said Pakistan feared that India might stage a Pulawama-like incident.

The foreign minister quoted his Chinese counterpart as assuring him of his country’s support for Pakistan if it takes India to the United National Security Council over the Kashmir annexation.

