China Creek bridge repaired by Pakistan Railways

KARACHI: The rehabilitation work on the China Creek bridge, located at the city’s economic hub near Karachi Port Trust and directly connecting the City Railway Station with the Karachi Port, has been concluded.

Pakistan Railways has rehabilitated the China Creek bridge connecting Keamari directly with Karachi City Station via Karachi Bunder commonly called KBX yard.

The 1238 feet/379 meters long bridge comprises 39 girders, framework structures for supporting bridges and buildings, out of which only 6 of them were in serviceable condition, 25 needed necessary repair work whereas 8 were irreparable at the time of discontinuating the freight trains from the bridge.

During the rehabilitation process, all the repair and replacement tasks had been accomplished without earmarking any separate technical supplementary grant.

Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul felicitated the officers, staff and labourers, involved in the rehabilitation process, for racking up the revival work.

Additional General Manager (Infrastructure) Asif Mateen Zaidi along with the relevant civil engineers visited the bridge on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the first Up train from Keamari enroute China Creek bridge will resume within the next few days.

