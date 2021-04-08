China-cutting reference: KDA director, five others sentenced to 7-year jail

KARACHI: An accountability court in Karachi has convicted six persons including a Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director Land Ata Abbas for their involvement in ‘China-cutting’ in Lines Area Redevelopment Project (LARP), ARY News reported on Thursday.

The accountability court found the KDA director land Ata Abbas and five others guilty in China-cutting of land and sentenced to seven years in prison. The convicted persons include Fareed Ahmed Yousafzai, Tahir Jameel Durrani, Fareed Naseem and Shahid Umar.

The convicts have also been fined up to Rs5 million each, whereas, the court directed to take the accused Ata Abbas and Shahid Umar into custody who were earlier released on bail.

According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the national exchequer suffered a huge loss worth billions the illegal activities of the accused. One of the accused Fareed Ahmed Yousafzai and others had been accused of China-cutting of 227 precious plots.

‘China-cutting’ is a popular term used for illegally slicing and selling public amenities plots after converting them into residential and commercial properties.

