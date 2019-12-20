China gifts its old embassy building to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: In a good will gesture, the Chinese government has announced to gift its old embassy building located at diplomatic enclave in Islamabad to Pakistan.

According to the details, the Chinese embassy will hand over the building to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after its complete renovation and will bear all the expenses incurred on the renovation of the building.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, during his visit to the building, has lauded the Chinese government’s offer of transferring the old China embassy building in Islamabad to Foreign Service Academy, Radio Pakistan reported.

Talking to the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jung, the foreign minister extended special thanks of Prime Minister Imran Khan for this good move of China.

Sources said that the Foreign Service Academy will be relocated to the building gifted by China after renovation.

