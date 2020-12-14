China gives 52 state-of-the-art fire tenders to Karachi

KARACHI: A Chinese company has provided a batch of 52 state-of-art fire trucks to Karachi on Monday to enhance the fire-fighting capacity of the metropolis, ARY News reported.

According to the details, this batch of firefighting vehicles is different from traditional fire tenders that can only spray water.

A demonstration of vehicle functions and a demonstration of high-pressure water gun fire extinguishing were conducted during the send-off ceremony.

The project has been supervised by Prime Minister Imran Khan and it will contribute to a sound China-Pakistan relationship.

The new fire truck products will greatly enhance the Karachi city government’s fire-fighting emergency rescue level, and provide strong hardware support for the safety of the citizens.

Earlier on Jun 12, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had ordered to purchase 50 fire tenders and two water bowsers for industrial areas of Karachi.

Presiding over a meeting of Sindh Industrial Liaison Committee (ILC) in Karachi, Imran Ismail had directed to buy of Rs2 billion fire tenders and water bowsers to facilitate the industrialists and the business community.

He had maintained that the vehicles will be imported by December this year.

