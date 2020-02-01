China grants visa extension to Pakistanis stranded in Urumqi  

ISLAMABAD: The Chinese authorities on Saturday granted an 11-day visa extension to Pakistani students and community members stranded in Urumqi city of Xinjiang, owing to non-availability of flights in view of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

All of them have been provided hotel accommodation and food will be made available for them till the flights resume between Urumqi and Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported.

The embassy officials are also in contact with them in Urumqi and there is absolutely no problem and difficulty being faced by these stranded people.

Earlier on January 30, around 200 Pakistani nationals were stranded at Urumqi airport in China’s Xinjiang region for past three days amid raging Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Pakistani citizens on the foreign land had been facing hardships after spending all their money required for boarding and lodging.

The stranded Pakistanis included doctors, students, scholars and other professionals also accompanied family members, were staying at roads in Urumqi and had appealed the government authorities and Prime Minister Imran Khan for help in their time of need.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza had said that four Pakistani students in China had been infected with Coronavirus who were then in good health.

