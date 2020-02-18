China to help Pakistan in combating locust: ambassador  

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing on Tuesday assured that his government will help Pakistan in combating Locust, ARY News reported.

Talking to Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar in Islamabad, the ambassador assured to consider supply of pesticides and spraying equipment to Pakistan as an emergency project.

He said that the Chinese government will send a delegation of technical experts during next week to Pakistan to further deliberate on aerial management of locust.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the delegation will also visit the locust affected areas. Yao Jing maintained that China is also interested to increase import of agricultural products from Pakistan including onion, potato and meat.

On the occasion, Bakhtiar acknowledged the proactiveness of China to support Pakistan for locust issue and said it shows the strength of Pak – China relationship.

Earlier in the day, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal had chaired a meeting to address the prevalent threat of locust swarms in the country.

Muhammad Afzal had said in the meeting that the perilous situation must be brought under control before it becomes a hazard to the entire nation.

