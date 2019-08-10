Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


China to push to attract more high-tech manufacturers

China will partly lift internet censorship for one of its provinces to promote tourism

BEIJING: China will push to attract more high-tech manufacturers to set up in the world’s No.2 economy, the nation’s commerce ministry said late on Friday, without giving further details.

The comment came as the nation’s exports unexpectedly returned to growth in July on improved global demand despite escalating U.S. trade pressure.

The Ministry of Commerce also said in its statement that it expected export volumes to “expand rapidly” in the second-half of 2019.

China on Tuesday said it would implement a special tax policy in the newly expanded Shanghai Free Trade Zone, granting crude oil import licences to qualified companies and providing preferential tax policies for firms operating in artificial intelligence, civil aviation, semiconductor and biopharmaceutical sectors.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

Global stocks fall amid trade, growth worries

Pakistan

Sindh govt takes notice of illegal hike in milk price  

Business

Remittances jump to $2 billion in first month of FY20

Business

Honey producers, exporters call on Razak Dawood


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close