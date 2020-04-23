China, Iran envoys inquire after Faisal Edhi  

KARACHI: Chinese Counsel General in Karachi and Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan on Thursday inquired after the health of Faisal Edhi, head of the Edhi Foundation, who currently remains in self isolation after testing positive for coronavirus, ARY NEWS reported.

According to Edhi spokesman, the envoys from both the countries inquired after his health condition and prayed for his early recovery from COVID-19.

It is pertinent to mention here that Faisal Edhi is currently in self isolation, after he was found carrying virus on April 21.

His son Saad Edhi, in a statement, said that Faisal Edhi was currently in Islamabad and was doing better. “He has not been admitted to any hospital and is self-isolating,” he said.

Saad Edhi further said that everyone who had come in contact with his father will be tested for the virus.

He later underwent the test and tested negative for novel coronavirus but is currently under precautionary self-isolation.

Saad Edhi also revealed that his entire household was tested after his father tested positive, although all the family members tested negative.

Before testing positive, Faisal Edhi met Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad and donated Rs10 million in PM’s Corona Relief Fund.

