China lauds PM Imran’s statement on CPEC   

BEIJING: China on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent remarks about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In a statement issued today, the Chinese foreign ministry said since the launch of the CPEC, significant positive progress has been made.

It said at least 32 projects have yielded early harvests, playing an important role in promoting Pakistan’s economic and social development and improving people’s well-being, Radio Pakistan reported.

In advancing the construction of the CPEC, China has always followed the principle of joint consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, and has always given priority to the interests of the Pakistani people.

The statement said China is ready to work with Pakistan to continue to promote high-quality development of the Corridor and bring more benefits to the two peoples. We have full confidence in the future of the corridor.

Earlier on January 23, Pakistan had categorically rejected the claims of US diplomat Alice Wells that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was finalised in the form of loans or non-concessional financing with sovereign guarantees.

Responding to the queries of media persons at her weekly news briefing in Islamabad regarding US Ambassador Alice Wells recent remarks against the corridor project, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui had clarified that the total CPEC debt is about 4.9 billion dollars which was not even ten percent of the country’s total debt.

The spokesperson had said that the CPEC is a long term project negotiated through a multi-layered process.

