China reiterates advice for Pak-Ind dialogue to resolve Kashmir dispute

China has once again urged India and Pakistan to resolve Kashmir dispute through peaceful negotiation as per the United Nations Charter and its relevant resolutions.

Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Hua Chunying said this while talking to a group of journalists from Asian and African countries in Beijing, Radio Pakistan reported.

She said since both India and Pakistan are neighbors of China, Beijing hopes that these two countries remain in peaceful terms with each other.

The spokesperson said, in addition to an exchange of views on different issues, the border issue between India and China will come under discussion during President Xi’s upcoming visit to New Dehli.

Hua Chunying said both the countries can work together to safeguard and maintain peace and stability in the border area.

She said the Belt and Road Initiative is purely an initiative for mutually beneficial cooperation and there is no strategic thinking or any hidden agenda behind it.

Relations between Islamabad and New Dehli have turned soar since the Modi-government abrogated the special status of the disputed Kashmir valley on August 5. The Indian occupied valley is under curfew since then.

