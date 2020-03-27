ISLAMABAD: Medical supplies from Xinjiang, China to Pakistan are being delivered through Khunjerab Pass today, it is the highest land port on earth, ARY News reported.

Both sides from China and Pakistan braved the cold, cleared the roads, made good preparations for the delivery of medical supplies across.

Read More: China to turn Pakistan’s university campus into field hospital for coronavirus

Expressing his sincere gratitude to China for supporting Pakistan in fight against novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday said that the medical equipment provided by Beijing will greatly strengthen the country’s capacity.

Talking to Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, who called on him in Islamabad, PM Imran reaffirmed Pakistan’s support and solidarity with the people of China in their fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Read More: PM Imran lauds China’s support in fight against COVID-19

On the occasion, the Chinese ambassador said that his government and leadership remained firmly committed to supporting Pakistan in combating COVID-19 as the highest priority.

Comments

comments