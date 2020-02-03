BEIJING: China on Monday lauded Pakistan for standing firmly with it, maintaining flights and pooling medical supplies all over the country to help the virus-hit country.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying in an online briefing said the two countries are “iron-clad” friends that share a good tradition of mutual assistance.

“We are deeply grateful and touched by such trust and confidence. China will continue to work in close communication and coordination with Pakistan to safeguard the health of Pakistanis in China,” she added.

“Indeed, as Pakistani Prime Minister and foreign minister noted, they highly commend and firmly support China’s efforts to fight against the nCoV,” the spokesperson said.

“They also appreciate China’s assistance for Pakistani citizens in China and express confidence in China winning this battle with the strength of its system. The Pakistani people are standing firmly with their Chinese brethren.”

Earlier, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had termed Pakistan’s decision to not hastily evacuate Pakistani nationals in Wuhan, the centre of a deadly coronavirus outbreak, “a vote of confidence for China.”

“China will continue to ensure safety & health of Pakistani brothers & sisters & provide them with all necessary assistance,” an official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, China, quoted him as saying that in a series of tweets.

