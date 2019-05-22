BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that friendship with China is cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, Radio Pakistan reported.

He was talking to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting.

Qureshi stated “China is our close friend and a strong partner,” while commending Chinese support to Pakistan on important matters and its role in regional peace and stability.

The minister also congratulated his Chinese counterpart on the successful conduct of second Belt and Road Forum. He said the success of this forum is a manifestation of international community’s trust on Chinese policies.

Read Also: Indian FM Swaraj sits next to Qureshi during SCO meeting

Both the sides further discussed the bilateral ties, regional security situation and other matter of mutual interest.

Earlier today, addressing a two-day Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting, Qureshi said the SCO is an important platform that links the regional countries. “Pakistan is determined to implement the SCO charter,” he assured.

Comments

comments