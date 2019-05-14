China praises Pakistan for “swift action” after terror attack at Gwadar Hotel

BEIJING: China has praised the Pakistan’s security forces for their “swift action” in neutralising the terrorists who attacked a luxury hotel in Gwadar and ensured the safety of the Chinese personnel and institutions there.

“China will continue to support Pakistan in countering terrorism”, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a media briefing

Three terrorists equipped with automatic weapons, stormed the Pearl Continental (PC) hotel in Gwadar on Saturday and opened random firing.

“China strongly condemns the terrorist attack on the Pearl Continental Hotel in Gwadar, expresses its condolences to the victims’ families and the injured”.

A large number of Chinese are currently working in Gwadar, the key port in Balochistan province which is being linked to China’s Xinjiang province as part of the USD 60 billion CPEC.

It may be noted that the, United Nations (UN) had also condemned the terrorist attack targeting a five-star hotel in Gwadar.

Three terrorists were killed by military troops during the clearance operation and their dead bodies were taken into custody for identification.

An official of Pakistan Navy was martyred and four employees of the hotel have also lost their lives in the operation.

