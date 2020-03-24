China to remove restrictions on Wuhan from April 08

WUHAN: China’s Hubei province administration has announced it will allow transportation to resume for the city of Wuhan on April 8, effectively lifting a mass quarantine over the city, a foreign news agency reported.

Wuhan was the city where the coronavirus first emerged in last December.

An official website of the provincial government in a statement Tuesday announced that the people in Wuhan will be allowed to leave the city and Hubei province.

The easing of restrictions comes as the province reported that new infections dropped to zero on March 19, a dramatic plunge from the height of an epidemic that has infected more than 80,000 people in China and killed over 3,200.

President Xi Jinping has been projecting confidence that his government has stemmed the outbreak in China.

President Xi on March 10, visited Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, for the first time since the disease emerged.

The contagious virus is accelerating its spread globally and Europe now reporting more cases than China.

Comments

comments