China to impose sanctions on US firms

BEIJING: China on Friday said it would impose sanctions on US companies involved in a potential arms sale worth $2.2 billion to self-ruled Taiwan — a move that has infuriated Beijing.

“The US arms sale to Taiwan has severely violated the basic norms of international law and international relations,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang in an online statement.

“In order to safeguard national interests, China will impose sanctions on US enterprises participating in this sale of weapons to Taiwan,” he said.

The planned weapons sale, the first transfer of big-ticket United States military gear to democratically-governed Taiwan in decades, comes as ties between Washington and Beijing are already strained by their trade war.

China views Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to one day seize it, by force if necessary.

It bristles at any countries that might lend Taiwan diplomatic support or legitimacy.

Earlier this week, the Chinese foreign ministry said Beijing had lodged formal complaints through diplomatic channels expressing “strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition” at the potential weapons sale, which includes battle tanks and anti-aircraft missiles.

China on Tuesday had also demanded that the US “immediately cancel” the $2.2 billion potential arms sale.

The US later shrugged off China’s complaints, responding that the equipment would contribute to “peace and stability” in Asia.

