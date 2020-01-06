US military adventurism aggravates tensions in Gulf region: China

BEIJING: The spokesperson to Chinese Foreign Ministry, Geng Shuang, said Beijing is highly concerned about the current situation in the Middle East as US military adventurism aggravates tensions Gulf region.

Geng Shuang, in his regular press conference today, said, “Worsening of tensions in the Middle East and the Gulf region is the last thing anyone wants to see. Ensuring peace and stability in the region is of vital importance to the whole world.”

” Power politics is always resented and short-lived. The US military adventurism goes against basic norms governing international relations and aggravates tensions and turbulence in the region. China consistently opposes the use of force in international relations. Military actions will lead nowhere, nor will maximum pressure,” Shuang added.

He urges that ‘all sides should earnestly abide by the purposes and principles of the UN [United Nations] Charter and the basic norms governing international relations.

“All countries’ independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity should be respected. Peace and stability in the Middle East and the Gulf region should be upheld.

He reiterated, “We urge the US not to abuse force and call on relevant parties to exercise restraint to prevent a spiral escalation. Efforts should be made to resume dialogue and consultation as soon as possible to cool off tensions.”

The spokesperson announced that China will continue to uphold an objective and just position and play a constructive role in maintaining peace and security in the Middle East and the Gulf region.

Tensions are rising between the United States and Iran after Soleimani, the architect of Tehran’s overseas clandestine and military operations as head of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force, was killed on Friday in a US drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport.

