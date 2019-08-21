BEIJING: China has welcomed three-year extension in the tenure of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Bajwa by the Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson, in a statement, has said that General Bajwa was a sincere and old friend of the Chinese government and the army, adding that COAS Bajwa had made positive contributions to relations between China and Pakistan.

“We have noted the decision. General Bajwa is an outstanding leader of the Pakistani military. As an old friend of the Chinese government and military, he has contributed to the development of China-Pakistan relations,” Geng Shuang said during his regular briefing.

“Under his leadership, we believe the Pakistani army will make new contributions to upholding Pakistan’s sovereignty and security interests and to advancing peace and stability in the region,” he concluded.

It must be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan had appointed General Qamar Javed Bajwa as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) for another term of three years starting from November 29, this year.

About General Qamar Javed Bajwa

General Qamar Javed Bajwa replaced General Raheel Sharif as COAS on November 29, 2016.

Before that, Bajwa was currently serving at the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi, as Inspector General of Training and Evaluation — the position Gen Sharif held before becoming army chief — he has commanded the 10 Corps, the army’s largest, which is responsible for the area along the Line of Control (LoC).

Lt Gen Bajwa had extensive experience of handling affairs in Kashmir and the northern areas of the country. As a major general, he led the Force Command Northern Areas. He also served in the 10 Corps as a lieutenant colonel, where he was GSO.

Lt Gen Bajwa had served with a UN mission in Congo as a brigade commander alongside former Indian army chief Gen Bikram Singh, who was also there as a division commander.

He has previously also remained the commandant of the Infantry School in Quetta.

His military colleagues say he has this habit of remaining well-connected with his troops. He is from the infantry’s Baloch Regiment, which has given three officers to the post of army chief — Gen Yahya Khan, Gen Aslam Beg and Gen Kayani.

