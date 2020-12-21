China’s ambassador calls on COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong on Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ), ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence cooperation and regional security situation including CPEC were discussed during the meeting.

Referring to the recent visit of the Chinese Defence Minister to Pakistan, COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa said that it will further strengthen their time-tested relations with our ‘Iron Brother’.

China’s ambassador also appreciated Pakistan’s role for peace and stability in the region.

On November 30, China’s Minister of National Defence General Wei Fenghe called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Detailing the meeting via its Twitter account, Twitter, the ISPR said that during the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral defence collaboration were discussed.

The army’s media wing said that the visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts for regional peace and provision of a secure environment for the CPEC projects.

“[The] COAS thanked the dignitary for China’s unwavering support to Pakistan on all key issues at regional and international forums.”

The ISPR in its press release said that the Pakistan Army greatly values their time-tested and brotherly relations with China. “We have been standing together all along, and our relations will be no different in wake of future challenges”, COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa said.

Moreover, an MoU was also signed for enhancement of defence cooperation between both the armies. Minister of National Defence, laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada while a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the Guard of Honour to visiting dignitary.

