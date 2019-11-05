ISLAMABAD: Vice Chairman of China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) Ning Jizhe called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday.

Welcoming the NDRC vice chairman, the prime minister underscored that CPEC was Pakistan’s top priority, adding the multi-billion project was pivotal both to Pakistan’s economic transformation as well as for further fortifying the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between the two countries.

He noted that Mr Jizhe’s visit was of great significance as it would help consolidate the gains made during the 1st phase of CPEC and accelerate the implementation of the 2nd phase.

While recalling his recent visit to China, PM Khan said he deeply appreciated the support extended by the Chinese leadership to Pakistan on all issues.

Among other things, he emphasised the importance of ML-1 for modernising Pakistan’s railway system and also invited the NDRC vice chairman to explore opportunities in steel industry, copper and gold mining, and increased agricultural productivity.

The new projects will impart a strong impetus to the 2nd phase of CPEC and usher in a new era of cooperation between the two countries for the benefit of the people of Pakistan, he added.

The NDRC vice chairman expressed gratitude for the warm welcome accorded to him and conveyed cordial greetings of President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang for Prime Minister Khan.

He reiterated China’s commitment to further deepening the Pakistan-China partnership in all fields.

Appreciating the steps taken by Pakistan to enhance coordination and accelerate completion of CPEC projects, he expressed the hope that CPEC will, including through early harvest projects, provide practical benefits to the people of Pakistan.

Mr. Jizhe is visiting Pakistan along with a delegation to co-chair the 9th meeting of the Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of CPEC.

