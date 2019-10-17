Chinese Ambassador calls on IPC minister Fehmida Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador, Yao Jing along with his team called on Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to a press release, the forum aimed at cultivating practical cooperation and promoting development projects under the Sister Cities Project between China and Pakistan, said a press release issued here.

“Our government seeks to cultivate tangible outcomes from the Sister Cities Project with China. It will enhance bilateral relations and transfer benefits of friendship with China to the grass-root level,” the minister said.

Read More: China rejected Indian narrative with mention of disputed Kashmir: Firdous

The federal minister said the forum should facilitate cooperation in province-city management, service delivery mechanism, public health, a model village, environmental protection, poverty alleviation, trade and investment, tourism cooperation, urbanization, and vocational/professional education.

Chinese Ambassador acknowledged the proposal prepared by the IPC Ministry for the establishment of the Sino-Pak Forum for Sister Cities Project.

He said the project would enhance mutual understanding between local governments of the two countries and boost the socioeconomic ties of both countries.

Comments

comments