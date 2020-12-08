Chinese ambassador calls on Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: China’s ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong on Tuesday called on Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and discussed matters related to CPEC and mutual interest, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during the meeting, the chairman Senate said that the friendly relations between the two countries would set a path of economic and social progress in the region.

“We are proud of our friendly relations with China and the exchange of delegations at a parliamentary level will further help in improving political and economic relations between the two countries,” he said.

Sadiq Sanjrani termed the CPEC as the joint vision of both the countries for regional progress and said that the multi-billion-dollar project would bring prosperity and development in the Balochistan province.

The ambassador while acknowledging the views of the chairman Senate said that Pakistan is an important country for China and both countries are working jointly for regional development.

“CPEC will turn this region into a hub of international trade,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that China on November 20 lauded the contributions made by Pakistan for countering terrorism besides also vowing to foil any attempts to sabotage a multi-billion project between the two countries-China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

A spokesman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Lijian Zhao took to Twitter to express support for Pakistan saying that China appreciates the positive contribution made by the country to the international counter-terrorism cause.

The spokesman said that the country firmly supports Pakistan in cracking down on terrorist forces. He further rejected conspiracies against the CPEC and said that “attempts that aim to sabotage CPEC are doomed to fail”.

Comments

comments