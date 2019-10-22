Chinese ambassador exposes Indian lies during LoC visit

Chinese ambassador on Tuesday exposed the false claims of India regarding destroying three alleged terrorist camps in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, ARY News reported.

As per details, diplomatic corps reached the Line of Control (LoC) today to visit the sectors hit by the Indian unprovoked firing last week, and fact-check New Dehli’s claims regarding destroying three alleged terrorist camps in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The diplomatic corps visited Jura, Shahkot and Nousheri’s sectors.

While talking to ARY News exclusively, the Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing said, “There is no evidence of any terrorist camp in this area. I saw the damages, sufferings, injuries by local people here.”

Read More: Alice Wells urges India to respect human rights in occupied Kashmir

He called upon the international community to play its due role for the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue.

Yesterday, the Foreign Office extended an invitation to the entire diplomatic corps to visit the restive LoC to inspect the areas hit by Indian shelling. It said the Indian Charge de affairs was also invited to prove the claim of his army chief before the foreign diplomats.

Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had claimed on Sunday that three terror camps were destroyed in retaliatory action by its army opposite the Tangdhar and Keran sectors in Jammu and Kashmir, as reported by Indian media.

Comments

comments