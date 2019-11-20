Chinese ambassador lauds NAB’s performance

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing on Wednesday called on National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Matters of mutual interest, white-collar crimes, accountability process in the country and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting.

Talking to Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, the Chinese envoy lauded the performance of NAB and said that its efforts against corruption and irregularities were commendable.

During the meeting, the NAB chairman briefed the Chinese ambassadors about the anti-graft watchdog’s achievements and role in eradication of corruption in the country.

Earlier on August 17, National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had claimed that the anti-graft watchdog recovered Rs326 billion from corrupt elements and deposited it into the national exchequer.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review the performance of NAB in Islamabad, Javed Iqbal had said that NAB received 156,858 complaints and filed 1249 corruption cases in the accountability courts.

On the occasion, he had reiterated the commitment that the anti-graft watchdog will take the mega corruption and white collar cases to their logical conclusion. Javed Iqbal had said that the anti-graft body believed in across-the-board-accountability.

