Chinese ambassador meets Fahmida Mirza, discusses sports diplomacy

ISLAMABAD: Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Mr. Yao Jing here on Monday called on Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fahmida Mirza in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued from the ministry, Dr Fahimda Mirza discussed ‘sports diplomacy’ with the Chinese ambassador and sought an area of collaboration in repairing, maintenance and capacity building of trainers of sports complex.

The minister said,”Promotion of sports and the revival of sports complex is the top priority of the incumbent government. We believe, China can help us to rebuild the complex and in capacity building of our trainers.”

Read More: Fehmida Mirza, Chinese envoy discuss youth internship programs, sports

She also discussed the idea of holding an international conference on sports diplomacy along with China, Afghanistan, India and Central Asian Countries to form a regional sports committee like International Olympic Committee with headquarter in Islamabad, read the statement.

The Regional Sports Committee will be given the mandate to promote international sports as well as common traditional games of the region.

On the occasion, Yao Jing assured assistance in the maintenance of the sports complex and appreciated the idea of the regional sports committee.

The meeting concluded with reiteration for the revival of sports and speedy formation of friendship cities between Pakistan and China.

Comments

comments