Chinese delegation urged to exploit untapped potential of IT sector

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of China Railways Construction Cooperation (CRCCI) called on Advisor to PM on Commerce, Textile, Industries & Production, and Investment Razaq Dawood on Wednesday.

He apprised the delegation of investment-friendly policies of Pakistan and urged them to exploit the untapped potential of the IT sector by bringing investment to the country.

He further underscored the special incentives provided to the investors in Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

The managing director of CRCCI, one of the largest integrated developer and contractor which has strategic partnership with top-notch IT companies, appreciated Pakistan’s business-friendly policies and informed the participants that CRCCI intends to undertake ‘Islamabad IT Special Economic Zone Project’ as a Public Private Partnership between Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and CRCCI.

He underlined that CRCCI is committed to investing in the development of SEZ without financially burdening Pakistan’s government.

The project aims to develop an IT Special Economic Zone in Islamabad with state of the art infrastructure, superior connectivity and smart facilities and showed interest in investment in IT sector.

The proposed project will bring immense benefits to Pakistan by attracting top IT companies for investment in Pakistan. The project will provide safe, convenient and affordable office spaces to nurture home-grown IT business and will generate thousands of new jobs for Pakistani IT talent while increasing the competitiveness of Pakistan’s IT product in global market, the CRCCI representative highlighted.

Razzaq Dawood appreciated the investment proposal of CRCCI and ensured all kind of cooperation to push the project forward. Moreover, he stressed that the CRCCI should collaborate with local Pakistani IT firms and companies to transfer the technological know-how and create jobs for local IT human resource

Comments

comments