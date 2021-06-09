RAWALPINDI: The Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday, Inter-Services Public Relations said.

The Chinese envoy and the army chief discussed the matters of mutual interest, progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and regional security situation including the latest developments in the Afghan peace process.

COAS thanked the dignitary for China’s contribution towards the fight against COVID-19 and the provision of vaccines to Pakistan and said that Pakistan greatly values its friendly relations with its “iron brother” China.

COAS also felicitated the Chinese envoy for holding a grand ceremony in Beijing on the occasion of the 70th Anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations.

Nong Rong appreciated Islamabad’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability to the region, especially for its role in the Afghan peace process.

Earlier on May 28, the US Charge d’Affairs to Pakistan Ms Angela Aggeler had met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, they had discussed the matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including recent developments in the Afghan peace process and bilateral cooperation in various fields.

The US dignitary had appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan peace process.

