Chinese envoy calls on General Bajwa at GHQ

RAWALPINDI: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per the press release issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), both the dignitaries discussed the matters of mutual interest during the meeting.

Yesterday, the Chinese envoy called on Minister of Defence Production Zubaida Jalal and discussed matters related to CPEC and others.

The ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s role for the peace and stability in the region.

Talking to Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing in Islamabad, Minister Zubaida Jalal said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor was essential for the development in Balochistan.

Back in the month of December, the Vice Foreign Minister of China, Kong Xuanyou called on Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral cooperation came under discussion.

The visiting dignitary commended the sacrifices and resilience of the people and armed forces of Pakistan and the role of Pakistan Army in battling the menace of terrorism.

Talking to the visiting Chinese vice FM, Chief of the Army Staff General Bajwa had said that Pak-China relations are all weather and based on mutual trust and confidence

