Chinese envoy Yao Jing calls on COAS Bajwa: ISPR

Chinese envoy COAS Bajwa meeting

RAWALPINDI: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Yao Jing, met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ), Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) said on Tuesday.

COAS Bajwa and the Chinese ambassador Jing exchanged views on regional security, coronavirus pandemic and other matters related to mutual interests.

The army chief thanked the Chinese government for the provision of medical equipment to Pakistan on an emergency basis. COAS Bajwa also praised Beijing’s cooperation and the arrival of Chinese medical experts in Pakistan.

DG ISPR said that the Chinese envoy assured to support Pakistan on every forum.

