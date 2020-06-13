Chinese envoy telephones Shehbaz Sharif, offers treatment   

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Saturday telephoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, who is suffering from COVID-19, and inquired after his health, ARY News reported.

During the telephonic conversation, Zhao Lijian prayed for the early recuperation of Shehbaz Sharif and offered medical treatment on the behalf of his government.

The Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly thanked the Chinese government and the spokesman for offering medical treatment. He said that the offer was evidence of China’s love and compassion for the people of Pakistan.

Read More: Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for coronavirus

Earlier on June 11, PML-N president and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had tested positive for coronavirus, his lawyer Attaullah Tarar had confirmed.

In a statement, he had called for prayers for early recovery of Shehbaz Sharif who had isolated himself at home. He had said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had put the opposition leader’s life in danger by summoning him.

Tarar had said his client suffered from cancer and his immunity was weak as compared to other people. He had added the bureau had been informed about Shehbaz Sharif’s health multiple times and that he had also offered to record his statement via video link yet he was forced to turn up before it.

