BEIJING: The Chinese foreign ministry on Monday said the country sent medical experts and supplies to Pakistan and is helping build a temporary hospital for patients affected by the coronavirus.

“Local governments, the Red Cross Society & Chinese companies also donated or are going to donate supplies to Pakistan. Our #IroncladFriendship is REAL,” a spokesperson for the ministry said in a tweet.

Read More: Another aircraft carrying medical supplies from China arrives in Karachi

In a separate Twitter statement, the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan said the Chinese medical expert team that arrived in Islamabad a day earlier shared experience and knowledge for diagnosis, treatment and the way to combat COVID-19 with the Pakistani counterparts.

Earlier today, another special plane of China carrying medical supplies regarding Coronavirus pandemic arrived in Karachi.

The medical supplies included testing kits, N-95 masks and protective suits.

Read More: Zafar Mirza lauds China’s support in fight against COVID-19

