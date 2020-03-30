‘Our IronFriendship is Real’: Chinese experts share COVID-19 experience with Pakistani medics
BEIJING: The Chinese foreign ministry on Monday said the country sent medical experts and supplies to Pakistan and is helping build a temporary hospital for patients affected by the coronavirus.
“Local governments, the Red Cross Society & Chinese companies also donated or are going to donate supplies to Pakistan. Our #IroncladFriendship is REAL,” a spokesperson for the ministry said in a tweet.
Read More: Another aircraft carrying medical supplies from China arrives in Karachi
In a separate Twitter statement, the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan said the Chinese medical expert team that arrived in Islamabad a day earlier shared experience and knowledge for diagnosis, treatment and the way to combat COVID-19 with the Pakistani counterparts.
China in action:Chinese Medical Expert Team shared experience &
knowledge for diagnosis,treatment & the way to combat #Covid_19 with Pakistani counterpart. Very fruitful and meaningful communication #ChinaPakSolidarity @ArifAlvi @ImranKhanPTI @ForeignOfficePk @zlj517 @MFA_China pic.twitter.com/aIguhCIEZy
— Chinese Emb Pakistan (@CathayPak) March 30, 2020
Earlier today, another special plane of China carrying medical supplies regarding Coronavirus pandemic arrived in Karachi.
The medical supplies included testing kits, N-95 masks and protective suits.
Read More: Zafar Mirza lauds China’s support in fight against COVID-19