Chinese firm announces to invest in agriculture, housing project

ISLAMABAD: A Chinese firm on Friday announced to invest in agriculture, power and housing projects in Pakistan.

According to the details, Zhang Chun, Chairman Board of China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and announced to invest in agriculture and housing projects in the country.

He briefed the prime minister about 1,263 megawatt gas power project in Jhang.

Read More: CPEC can create 1.2 million jobs: Chinese embassy spox

Earlier, the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, on December 31, had said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had the capacity to create 1.2 million jobs.

According to details, the Chinese Embassy had issued details related to the status of CPEC and shared that, over the course of five years, 11 projects have been completed while 20 projects are in pipeline.

The total investment on CPEC projects worth $18.9 billion. The embassy had told that the ongoing 20 projects are related to energy, infrastructure, Gwadar port and industrial sectors.

Further, seven energy projects have been completed which are generating 6900 megawatt electricity, the spokesperson of the Embassy added.

Comments

comments