Chinese firm to convert 800 tube wells to solar power in KP

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a Chinese engineering company, ARY News reported.

According to the MoU, the Chinese engineering company would convert at least 800 tube wells to solar power and would assist in seven other projects in the province.

The projects were part of the multi billion dollars China Pakistan Economic Corridor’s (CPEC) social economic development sector. KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan witnessed the signing ceremony in Peshawar today.

Read More: Pakistan, China entering a new stage of CPEC, says Chinese envoy

Earlier, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing on April 18 had said Pakistan and China were entering a ‘new stage of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)’ under which the areas of cooperation would be expanded.

He was addressing the participants during a book launching ceremony. Titled ‘CPEC – A Precursor to Regional Economic Growth and Stability’, the book was published by Strategic Vision Institute.

Yao Jing had said the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China would take the relations between the two countries into a ‘new era’ of development and prosperity.

