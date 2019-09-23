Chinese Foreign Minister meets PM Imran Khan

NEW YORK: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in New York on Monday for a meeting on the sidelines of UN General Assembly Session.

Both dignitaries discussed bilateral issues including the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan whilst addressing the Council of Foreign Relations in New York today said that China, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates helped Pakistan and particularly it’s economy in testing times

In his speech, the premier said that the previous governments failed to find a solution to the economic woes, adding that due to the persistent issues, the current government had to rely on the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Other important engagements of PM Imran for the day include meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Swiss President Ueli Maurer, World Bank President David Malpass, and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan also participated in the United Nation’s conference on climate change where he said that Pakistan was planting a billion trees to battle the dangerous situation whilst many remained oblivious to the glaring threat.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Imran Khan said: “Human beings can take on any challenge. Problem is, do we understand the gravity of the situation? He said Pakistan contributes only 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions but is taking action by planting billions of trees.”

“After completing the ‘Billion Tree Tsunami’ project our next target is to achieve 10 Billion Tree plantations till 2023, announced the Prime Minister.

Khan also spoke openly about his fear with regards to climate change emphasising on partnerships and how they are the most important aspect in addressing climate change.

