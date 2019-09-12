NEW DELHI: Rival troops of China and India had a prolonged confrontation on Wednesday in the disputed region of eastern Ladakh between the two countries, Time of India reported.

According to the sources of TOI, the face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers began on the northern bank of the 134-km-long Pangong lake soon after dawn on Wednesday.

“Indian soldiers were on a patrol when they were confronted by People’s Liberation Army soldiers, who strongly objected to their presence in the area. This led to a scuffle between the rival soldiers,” a source told TOI.

The border escalation between China and India surfaced at a time when the tensions are already heightened between Islamabad and New Dehli over the abrogation of the special status of occupied Kashmir.

On Wednesday, Pakistan´s foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi warned that the situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir risks sparking an “accidental war” between the two neighbouring countries.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Qureshi said he believed both Pakistan and India “understand the consequences of a conflict.”

