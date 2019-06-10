Chinese newspaper urges Modi to improve ties with Pakistan

Chinese newspaper Global Times says Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take “pragmatic actions to recover the bilateral dialogue process, promote better relations with Pakistan and work to establish peace in the region.”

In its article published today, newspaper said if India wants to show its intent to combat terrorism, Modi should not merely express his gratitude for Imran Khan’s good wishes, but adopt a practical approach to revive bilateral dialogue process, which has been suspended since January 2016.

The Indian prime minister can “grasp the chance and restrain nationalist sentiment to improve ties with Pakistan, it would be significant progress for two countries and for the stability and development of region and Asia”, the article noted.

It further said Modi is reinforcing his ‘neighborhood first’ foreign policy, which places India’s relations with neighboring countries as the topmost priority. This indicates that New Delhi’s strategic focus ought to be on its ties with Islamabad.

The newspaper’s opinion piece said, “Cooperation with Islamabad is indispensable to fight against terrorism if New Delhi wants to promote a global convention. The two sides must strengthen mutual trust and diminish the tensions before they can root out and dismantle terrorism. Their contradictions have become the main problem for joint development in South Asia. If India-Pakistan ties improve and stabilize, India will gain more esteem in the region.”

