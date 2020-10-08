Chinese president extends birthday wishes to PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

In his letter, President Xi Jinping congratulated PM Imran Khan on his 68th birthday and reaffirmed his government’s firm resolve to further strengthen the all-weather close ties between Pakistan and China.

Pak-China friendship is time tested, he said and added that whatever the situation evolves, Pak-China friendship will continue.

Pakistan and China will work together for progress, prosperity and peace in the region, the president added. He said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will play vital role in the development of the region.

Read More: Prime Minister Imran Khan turns 68 today

Earlier on October 5, #HappyBirthdayPMImranKhan had become the top Twitter trend in Pakistan as Prime Minister Imran Khan turned 68 years old that day.

Social media platforms had been flooded with birthday wishes for PM Imran Khan as he turned 68 today. Political leaders, celebrities, fans and PTI supports had taken to social networking platforms to wish the prime minister on his birthday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, now the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan was born on 5th of October 1952 to a well-off Pashtun family in Mianwali.

Comments

comments