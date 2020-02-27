Foreign Office confirms Chinese President’s upcoming visit to Pakistan   

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui on Thursday confirmed that Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit Pakistan, ARY NEWS reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ARY NEWS reported on 22 February that the Chinese president will visit Pakistan this year in June.

Sources said the Chinese president along with his high-level delegation will arrive in Pakistan in June. Pakistan’s foreign office and Chinese FO were in contacts to finalize the schedule of Chinese President Xi’s Pakistan visit.

Speaking during the weekly briefing at the Foreign Office today, the FO spokeswoman while commenting over ban on Umrah flights from Pakistan citing two reported cases of coronavirus in the country said that they are in contact with the Saudi Arabian authorities over the matter.

While welcoming the mediation offer from the United States (US) President Donald Trump on Kashmir issue, Aisha Farooqui said that a pleasant change could be witnessed in the entire region if the issue is resolved through these efforts.

She, however, expressed Pakistan’s concern over arms deal between the United States and India and said that the arms race in the region would intensify conflict in the region.

It is pertinent to mention here that the U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that India will buy $3 billion worth of military equipment, including attack helicopters, as the two countries deepen defence and commercial ties.

India and the United States were also making progress on a big trade deal, Trump said. Negotiators from the two sides have wrangled for months to narrow differences on farm goods, medical devices, digital trade and new tariffs.

